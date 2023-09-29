Pakistan will not follow other nations who are normalising relations with Israel, the South Asian country's interim foreign minister has said.

"We do not follow others, we look at our national interests," said Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday during a news conference in capital Islamabad.

Islamabad's clarification came while several Middle Eastern countries and Israel are reportedly engaged in talks to establish ties.

Explaining his country’s position on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, Jilani said Islamabad's stance on the Israel or Palestine issue is "very clear" and "it will remain in the future as well."

He added that Islamabad wants the right to self-determination for Palestinians as it demands for Kashmiris.

"Palestinian issue is very much part of our national interest like Kashmir," said Jilani, calling for an independent Palestinian state based on "internationally agreed parameters" and the pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif [Jerusalem] as its capital.

Jilani rejected media reports that Pakistan has any intention to establish ties with Israel.

He also briefed reporters on his and interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar’s engagements in New York and said their meetings were "fruitful."

'Taliban government not illegal'

Responding to reports that the Afghan interim administration has arrested some 200 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP] terrorists after an attack in Chitral earlier this month, Pakistan's top diplomat said the Taliban have also informed Islamabad, and they hope the Afghan authorities will deal with them according to law.

Asked whether his country will demand the Taliban to hand over the arrested TTP militants, he said, "If they are Afghans, we hope they [Taliban] will deal with them according to their local law."

Jilani said Islamabad is in talks with Kabul to stop militants from using their soil.

Responding to a question about whether the Taliban government in Kabul is illegal, Jilani said, "The Taliban government is not illegal but de facto."

Trade relations with Russia

The top diplomat said his country has trade ties with Moscow like many other countries in the world.

"Many other countries, including the European, South Asian, and Middle Eastern countries, have trading relationships with Russia.

"So, Pakistan has not really done anything which could be different from any other country," Jilani said while responding to a question about oil and gas import from Moscow despite sanctions.