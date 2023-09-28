WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan, GCC 'initialise' free trade deal
Agreement represents "important turning point" that will serve both the bloc and Islamabad, says GCC chief Jasem al Budaiwi.
Pakistan, GCC 'initialise' free trade deal
Pakistan and the GCC signed a framework agreement to discuss the free trade pact in August 2004, but only a few rounds of talks took place. / Photo: Twitter/@GCCSG / Others
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 28, 2023

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Pakistan have "initialised" a free trade agreement, the GCC said on messaging platform X, formerly Twitter.

GCC Secretary General Jasem al Budaiwi and Pakistani Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz "signed the initials of the free trade agreement," the GCC said on Thursday.

Al Budaiwi said the historic economic agreement represents an "important turning point" in cooperation and would contribute to growth and prosperity in a way that serves the common interests of both sides, GCC said in a statement.

Al Budaiwi also stressed that GCC is moving forward with the file of free trade with other countries, the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan and the GCC signed a framework agreement to discuss the free trade pact in August 2004, but only a few rounds of talks took place.

The two sides resumed the negotiations in 2021.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days