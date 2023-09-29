Türkiye's parliament speaker lambasted a Greek Cypriot representative who called Türkiye and Azerbaijan "occupiers" while addressing the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

"It is true that there is an occupation in Cyprus. But the occupier in Cyprus is not Türkiye, it is the Greek Cypriot side, which abolished the legal Republic of Cyprus established in 1960 and occupied it," Numan Kurtulmus said at Thursday's conference in the Irish capital Dublin.

His remarks came as a response to the previous speaker Annita Demetriou, the president of the House of Representatives of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, who claimed that Türkiye is an occupier in Cyprus, and Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

Regarding the accusation on Baku, Kurtulmus stressed that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, expressing that Türkiye understands, appreciates and fully supports "Azerbaijan's sensitivity in liberating its territory" in the face of Armenia's 33-year occupation.

He also reiterated Türkiye's calls for peace and the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, which would be for the benefit of all peoples of the region.