A federal anti-discrimination agency has filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk's Tesla of allowing "pervasive" racism at its Silicon Valley car plant and retaliating against Black workers who opposed such abuse.

Black workers at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, have routinely endured stereotyping, racial insults and hostility since at least 2015, according to the suit filed in federal court by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Tesla "subjected Black employees at its manufacturing facilities in Fremont, California... to severe or pervasive racial harassment and created and maintained a hostile work environment because of their race," the lawsuit said on Thursday.

"The racial misconduct was frequent, ongoing, inappropriate, unwelcome and occurred across all shifts, departments and positions," the commission said.

Racist graffiti at the plant included swastikas, nooses and threats, according to the suit. Some of the graffiti was allegedly on vehicles rolling off the production line.

The commission said Black workers routinely endured racist slurs including variations of the "N-word," along with "monkey" and "boy."

"Slurs were used casually and openly in high-traffic areas and at worker hubs," according to the EEOC.

Reluctance to intervene

Tesla supervisors and managers witnessed racial abuses but did not intervene, and Tesla failed to take steps to address the misconduct, according to the suit.