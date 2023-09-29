WORLD
2 MIN READ
Junta slams ally China over hit film for 'tarnishing' Myanmar's image
"No More Bets" tells the story of a computer programmer who is trafficked to an unnamed Southeast Asian country and forced to work as an online scammer.
Junta slams ally China over hit film for 'tarnishing' Myanmar's image
A still from the Chinese runway hit No More bets.  Photo @ZhentingLiu/X / Others
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 29, 2023

Myanmar's junta has lashed out at close ally China over a blockbuster film on human trafficking and scam compounds that have "tarnished" its reputation.

Chinese thriller "No More Bets" tells the story of a computer programmer who is trafficked to an unnamed Southeast Asian country and forced to work as an online scammer for a syndicate.

It does not mention Myanmar by name but its setting resembles the country's lawless northern reaches, where Beijing says its citizens are regularly lured or trafficked and forced to work scamming their compatriots online.

The scams anger Beijing -- a major ally and arms supplier for the internationally isolated junta.

RelatedChina wants closer military ties with Myanmar's army

The junta's consul-general in southwest China's Nanning raised the "tarnishing of Myanmar's image in the film... which was shot by China and released in China and around the world," according to state newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar on Friday.

RECOMMENDED

"The storylines are related to Myanmar, and there are reports that Chinese nationals are worried about visiting Myanmar," he told government officials in the Guangxi region earlier this week.

Despite only being released in August, "No More Bets" has become the third-most-popular film in China this year, raking in 3.8 billion yuan ($521 million) and super-charging online discussion about the dangers of visiting Southeast Asia.

The month before the film's release, China told Myanmar's junta to "root out" online scam centres in its lawless borderlands that target Chinese citizens.

The film has not been shown in Myanmar cinemas.

RelatedMyanmar ethnic militia repatriates Chinese nationals suspected of cybercrime
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days