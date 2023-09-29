Myanmar's junta has lashed out at close ally China over a blockbuster film on human trafficking and scam compounds that have "tarnished" its reputation.

Chinese thriller "No More Bets" tells the story of a computer programmer who is trafficked to an unnamed Southeast Asian country and forced to work as an online scammer for a syndicate.

It does not mention Myanmar by name but its setting resembles the country's lawless northern reaches, where Beijing says its citizens are regularly lured or trafficked and forced to work scamming their compatriots online.

The scams anger Beijing -- a major ally and arms supplier for the internationally isolated junta.

The junta's consul-general in southwest China's Nanning raised the "tarnishing of Myanmar's image in the film... which was shot by China and released in China and around the world," according to state newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar on Friday.