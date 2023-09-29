Dozens of people were killed and many others were injured in two powerful explosions in two provinces of Pakistan, health and police officials have said.

A powerful bomb exploded near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan, killing more than 50 people and wounding dozens of others, officials said.

The second blast occurred inside a mosque in the Hangu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue official Bilal Faizi told the Anadolu news agency. At least two people were killed, and six others injured, he added.

A senior police officer, Mohammad Nawaz, was among the dead in the first bombing in Mastung, a district in Balochistan province, government administrator Atta Ullah said. Injured people were taken to nearby hospitals and some were in critical condition, he said.

Officers were investigating to determine whether the bombing was a suicide attack, he added.

Muslims in Pakistan and around the world celebrate the birthday of Islam's prophet by holding public gatherings.

The birth anniversary is known as Mawlid an-Nabi. During the daylong celebrations, Muslims also distribute free meals to people.

The bombing came days after authorities asked police to remain on maximum alert as militants could target rallies making the birthday of Islam's prophet.

The second explosion ripped through a mosque located on the premises of a police station in Hangu, said Shah Raz Khan, a local police officer.