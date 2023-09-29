PKK terror organisation, and its offshoots including the YPG, have continued to actively recruit children by abducting them in violation of various international conventions and regulations.

The child recruitment drive is against international laws, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, but the terror group continues to recruit minors and takes away their right to live.

PKK/YPG continues this criminal practice of taking children away from their families despite a June 2019 agreement signed between the UN and one of the YPG terror group's ringleaders, Ferhat Abdi Sahin (codenamed Mazlum Abdi), in Geneva to release "child fighters within the organisation".

While the young are recruited through deception, coercion and abduction methods, the group also promises money to children and families who are facing economic difficulties in Iraq and Syria.

According to sources, the PKK takes the children forcibly under the name of "tax obligation," and tries to ensure that at least one person from each family is forcibly recruited under "compulsory military service."

The group's "Revolutionary Youth" wing, said to be operated from Syria, ensures children's participation by forcibly detaining or kidnapping them.

Related How PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers

Forcible recruitment of children

The average age of a child in the terrorist organisation is 15, according to security sources, and due to a decrease in the number of sympathisers in recent years, the group strives to fill the gap by recruiting minors.

According to insiders, "training" provided by the terrorist organisation to children lasts approximately nine months, and in order to avoid international scrutiny, the trainees are registered with false names and identity information.

The terrorists also sexually abuse minor girls, many of whom have died while trying to escape from the terror camps, or from suicide and diseases, sources said.

The forcible recruitment of children recently triggered serious reactions among Syrians, with the public organising protests. The terrorist organisation, however, suppressed the demonstrations through violence.

Some of the families whose children were detained appealed to international organisations to bring their children back.