Kosovo police raided several locations in a Serb-dominated area in the north of the country where weekend clashes left four people dead and further strained relations with Serbia.

Police said in a statement on Friday that they were conducting searches on five locations in three municipalities in northern Kosovo.

The statement said the operation was in connection with Sunday’s shootout between Serb insurgents and Kosovo police in the village of Banjska.

The confrontation was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and Belgrade refused to recognise the split.

About 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near Banjska before breaking down the gates of a Serbian Orthodox monastery and barricading themselves inside with the priests and visiting pilgrims. The 12-hour shootout that followed left one police officer and three gunmen dead.

The violence further raised tensions in the Balkan region at a time when European Union and US officials have been pushing for a deal that would normalise ties between Serbia and Kosovo.

A NATO bombing campaign on Serb positions in Kosovo and Serbia led to the end of their 1998-99 war. The war left some 10,000 people dead.