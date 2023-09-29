The jailed leader of Tunisian opposition party Ennahdha, Rached Ghannouchi, 82, has begun a hunger strike to protest his detention and express support for other "political prisoners", his party said.

Ghannouchi, "decided to begin a three-day hunger strike to denounce the arbitrary and unfounded prosecution of the opposition", Imed Khemiri, spokesman for the Ennahdha party, said on Friday.

A court in the North African country sentenced Ghannouchi to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges in May following his arrest the month before, in what his party condemned as an "unjust political verdict."

He is the most prominent of roughly two dozen opponents of President Kais Saied arrested since February, including former ministers and business figures.

"It is also in support of the hunger strike started by Jawhar Ben Mbarek," he said, referring to the left-wing opposition figure and leading member of the National Salvation Front (FSN) opposition alliance.

Ben Mbarek, a critic of Saied who has been under arrest since February 24, has been on a hunger strike for four days to denounce his "unjust" detention, according to his sister, the lawyer Dalila Masaddek.

"Faced with the government's determination to dismiss opponents through baseless legal cases, the only option left to political prisoners is to go on hunger strike," said Khemiri.