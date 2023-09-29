WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia hosts Afghan Taliban as Moscow seeks regional influence
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticises the US withdrawal as a "complete fiasco" and says he hopes the West would never return to Afghanistan or its neighbours.
Russia hosts Afghan Taliban as Moscow seeks regional influence
"We consider the return of US and NATO military infrastructure to the territory of Afghanistan and its neighbouring states to be unacceptable," Lavrov said. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023

Russia hosted Taliban leaders for talks on regional security as it seeks to forge ties with Afghanistan's new rulers in the region.

Since US forces pulled out of Kabul in August 2021, Russia and China have taken advantage of the vacuum, holding talks with the Taliban despite deep ideological and historical rifts.

"For our part, we will continue to develop multifaceted contacts with Afghanistan," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a written greeting to participants of the talks, held in the city of Kazan on Friday.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan shortly after US troops left in August 2021.

In his comments, Lavrov criticised the US withdrawal as a "complete fiasco" and said he hoped the West would never return to Afghanistan or its neighbours.

Related'Strategic failure': Top US general regrets the way Afghan war ended

Counter-terrorism efforts

RECOMMENDED

"We consider the return of US and NATO military infrastructure to the territory of Afghanistan and its neighbouring states to be unacceptable," Lavrov said.

He also said that he hoped Kabul will "do everything to intensify its counter-terrorism and anti-drug efforts," amid security concerns from Moscow.

The Taliban is officially recognised as a "terrorist organisation" in Russia, which fought against rebel fighters for much of the 1980s during the Soviet–Afghan War.

Lavrov's comments come days after Uzbekistan, which neighbours Afghanistan, hosted US officials for talks on strengthening military ties.

Uzbekistan allowed US forces to use its Soviet-era "K-2" air base during the early 2000s to launch military operations into Afghanistan, and in 2020 held joint exercises with US troops.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days