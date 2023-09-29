NATO has said in a statement that it had "authorised additional forces to address the current situation" in Kosovo.

NATO did not immediately specify how many additional forces or from which countries in Friday's statement.

A battle between Kosovar police and armed ethnic Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a war zone earlier this week.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after an uprising and 1999 NATO intervention, accuses Serbia of arming and supporting the ethnic Serb fighters.