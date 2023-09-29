With Alberto Nunez-Feijoo's bid to become premier definitively over, Spain's Pedro Sanchez now faces an opportunity to remain prime minister although the price for securing support from hardline Catalan separatists is rising.

As expected, the leader of the right-wing Popular Party failed in his bid to secure support to be inaugurated premier, losing an initial parliamentary vote on Wednesday and a second one on Friday.

Despite winning the most votes in July's inconclusive election, he could only muster the backing of 172 lawmakers from his right-wing Popular Party (PP), the far-right Vox and two other tiny factions.

After failing Wednesday's vote, he needed just a simple majority on Friday which he failed to secure, with only 172 votes in favour to 177 against in the 350-seat chamber.

The remaining vote was ruled invalid after one lawmaker accidentally voted in favour when he intended to vote against.

The baton now passes to outgoing Prime Minister Sanchez, who in the coming week will be tasked by King Felipe VI with forming a government and will have to pass an identical vote to be inaugurated as premier before November 27.

If Sanchez fails, Spain will automatically be forced to hold new elections, most likely in mid-January.

In power for more than five years, Sanchez has proved to be a tenacious political survivor and is confident he will be returned to power with the backing of the far left along with Basque and Catalan regional parties.

Spain, he said "is poised to resume this progressive coalition government in the very near future," he told a gathering of European Socialists on Thursday.

Risky strategy

Despite his optimism, negotiations to secure the needed support are becoming increasingly risky.

Although he can count on the support of the far left and the Basque nationalists, Sanchez now needs to secure the all-important backing of JxCat, a hardline Catalan separatist party cast in the role of kingmaker.