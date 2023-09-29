WORLD
3 MIN READ
Minors offer to kill for Swedish gangs as crime rates soar: police chief
Police officials report numerous messages from youths contacting gangs for contract killings as violence over arms and drug trafficking rises across the Scandinavian country.
Minors offer to kill for Swedish gangs as crime rates soar: police chief
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (L) and Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer give a press conference after talks about the latest increase of gang related violence in Stockholm, Sweden. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2023

More and more children are contacting criminal gangs in Sweden to offer their services as contract killers, the country's police chief has said after three people were murdered in 24 hours.

"We have a situation where children are themselves contacting criminal gangs" offering to commit murders, Anders Thornberg told journalists on Friday.

"The criminals are ruthless," Thornberg said, adding that the gangs also contacted people, often minors, and "furnished them with weapons and gave them the address in which to stage the attack".

The Scandinavian country has in recent years been in the grip of a bloody conflict between gangs fighting over arms and drug trafficking. That has escalated with internal fighting within a leading gang.

Apartment buildings and homes across the country are frequently rocked by explosions. Shootings, once limited to disadvantaged areas, have become regular occurrences in public places in the usually tranquil, wealthy country.

RelatedThree killed in Sweden as country grapples with escalating gang violence

'Extreme violence'

According to a count by Sweden's public broadcaster SVT, 12 people were killed in shootings and explosions in September, the deadliest month in the past four years in Sweden.

RECOMMENDED

Senior police official Mats Lindstrom said he had seen many messages from youths contacting gangs for contract killings.

In August 2023, there were 69 people aged under 18 in custody in Sweden, against 14 in the same month two years earlier.

On Thursday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed to defeat criminal gangs with the help of the military.

"We are going to hunt down the gangs. We are going to defeat the gangs," Kristersson said in a televised address to the nation Thursday evening.

"An increasing number of children and completely innocent people are affected by this extreme violence," Kristersson said.

"Sweden has never seen anything like this. No other country in Europe is seeing anything like this."

RelatedSweden rocked by four blasts in one night as gang violence rises
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul