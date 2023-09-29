TÜRKİYE
Ankara condemns 'despicable act' of targeting Turkish president in Stockholm
Turkish people expect Sweden to prevent "both such insulting actions against our elected officials and the ongoing propaganda activities of terrorist organisations," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says.
Various provocative acts have been held in Sweden targeting Türkiye, the Turkish flag, President Erdogan, as well as the Muslim holy book Quran. / Photo: AA / AA
September 29, 2023

Türkiye has condemned an act targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was allowed by the authorities near the embassy in Stockholm.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable act targeting our president was allowed near our embassy in Stockholm," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement on Friday.

Turkish people expect Sweden to prevent "both such insulting actions against our elected officials and the ongoing propaganda activities of terrorist organisations," it added.

The provocative act targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

In the provocative act which took place under police protection, a so-called effigy of Erdogan was torched.

Provocative acts

A female provocateur who expressed her opposition to Sweden's accession to NATO also held a speech against the Turkish president.

Since the Nordic country announced its intention to be a NATO member, various provocative acts have been held in the country targeting Türkiye, the Turkish flag, Erdogan, as well as the Muslim holy book Quran.

Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched a war in Ukraine in February 2022. Türkiye, which, like all NATO members, must approve Sweden's membership bid, has said Stockholm must crack down on terrorists and anti-Islam provocations on its soil to gain membership.

Sweden has pointed to a new anti-terrorist law, effective June 1, arguing for its membership, but Turkish officials say the law must be implemented, and Türkiye's parliament will have the final say this fall.

