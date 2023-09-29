Türkiye has condemned an act targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was allowed by the authorities near the embassy in Stockholm.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable act targeting our president was allowed near our embassy in Stockholm," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement on Friday.

Turkish people expect Sweden to prevent "both such insulting actions against our elected officials and the ongoing propaganda activities of terrorist organisations," it added.

The provocative act targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

In the provocative act which took place under police protection, a so-called effigy of Erdogan was torched.

Provocative acts