Tyson Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk in a historic undisputed heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia, promoters have announced.

The date of the contest, which will take place in Riyadh, has not yet been announced, though unconfirmed reports on Friday said it could be staged on December 23 or in January.

Ukraine's Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts, while Britain's Fury is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion.

The winner of the bout will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

"This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport," said Fury's promoter Frank Warren.

"The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century."

Neither fighter has been beaten in their professional careers.

