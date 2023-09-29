Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he will be attending Türkiye's largest tech and aviation festival Teknofest next year.

Thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation, Elon Musk said on Friday on X: "I look forward to attending in person next year, as well as discussing further opportunities for investment in Türkiye."

"Congratulations to all the teams competing in @Teknofest," Musk wrote, sharing a video of the event.

Erdogan last week met with Musk at the Turkish House, also called the Turkevi Center, in New York on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session, inviting him to attend Teknofest in Türkiye and asking him to establish Tesla's seventh factory there.

The third edition of Teknofest 2023 kicked off on Wednesday in Türkiye's Aegean province of Izmir. The five-day festival at Cigli Airport features competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and works hops.