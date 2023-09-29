French television host Pascal Praud is under fire over a comment linking bed bug infestations with immigration.

During a discussion about increasing numbers of bed bugs in France on broadcaster CNews, Praud asked pest expert Nicolas Roux early on Friday: "Is it related to hygiene?"

"I will put all the questions on the table: There is a lot of migration these days."

Praud's remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, including from politicians.

Related 'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France

On X, French lawmaker Mathilde Panot accused Praud of making excuses for racism.