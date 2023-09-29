The leaders of nine Mediterranean and southern European countries have called for a "significant increase" in the EU's efforts to tackle the thorny issue of illegal migration at its roots, in origin and transit countries.

Italian far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that front-line countries were struggling to deal with arrivals now, but without "structural" solutions from the bloc, "everyone will be overwhelmed".

A sharp rise in migrants landing on the Italian island of Lampedusa earlier this month has reignited tensions within the bloc and provided impetus to work for a fresh common strategy.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for "a united European response", urging "solidarity with Italy, as we must show solidarity with all the countries of first entry".

The "Med 9" leaders met in Malta the day after EU interior ministers in Brussels finally made headway on new rules for how the bloc handles asylum seekers and illegal immigration.

Redistribution 'not enough'

The revamped Pact on Migration and Asylum will seek to relieve pressure on frontline countries by relocating some arrivals to other EU states, and the "Med 9" urged its adoption as soon as possible.

But Meloni, whose hard-right government was elected a year ago, said the redistribution of arriving migrants was not enough - a message reiterated in the "Med 9" joint statement.