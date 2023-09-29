A former gang leader has been charged with the 1996 murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur, whose shooting death rocked the music world and exposed the violent underbelly of the popular gangsta rap genre.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested around a decade after he began to speak publicly about his involvement in the slaying, boasting that he was the "on-site commander" of the effort to murder Shakur and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight.

"The presumption is great that he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur, and he will be found guilty of murder with the use of a deadly weapon," prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo told a court in Nevada on Friday.

Shakur, the best-selling hip-hop artist behind hits such as "California Love," was gunned down in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

He was just 25. Shakur was signed to Death Row Records, an outfit associated at the time with Los Angeles street gang Mob Piru, which had a long-standing beef with the Southside Compton Crips.

"By mid-September 1996, there wasn't much of a distinction between Mob Piru and Death Row Records," DiGiacomo told the court.

DiGiacomo said the genesis of the murder had been a fight in Los Angeles between gang members, during which someone tried to steal a Death Row Records chain.

Related Tupac’s murder: Is US police inching closer to solving decades old crime?

The plan

On the day of the murder, Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight were in Las Vegas to watch Mike Tyson fight, along with other Mob Piru gang members.

At the fight, they saw Crips member Orlando Anderson, the man they blamed for trying to steal the chain and "there was a giant beat down," DiGiacomo said.

Anderson's uncle is Davis, the leader of a Crips faction.

"He formulated a plan to exact revenge upon Mr Knight and Mr Shakur," DiGiacomo said.

"In furtherance of that, he acquired a 40-calibre Glock firearm from a drug associate.

"He gets into [a] Cadillac, and he provides the 40-calibre Glock firearm to one of the two individuals in the back seat," and the car set off to find their intended victims.

The two rap moguls were spotted in a vehicle on a Las Vegas street.