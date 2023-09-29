NATO has announced that it is beefing up its troop presence in Kosovo after four people were killed in a weekend shootout while US expressed concern about a buildup of Serbian forces along the border of its former territory.

Kosovo's prime minister welcomed NATO's Friday decision, saying that Sunday's attack, involving around 30 gunmen, is a new sign that Serbia wants to destabilise its former southern province with the help of ally Russia.

"These people want to turn back time," PM Albin Kurti told The Associated Press.

"They are in search of a time machine. They want to turn the clock back by 30 years. But that is not going to happen."

Earlier on Friday, Kosovo police raided several locations in a Serb-dominated area of the country's north, where the weekend violence left one Kosovo police officer and three Serb insurgents dead, raising tensions to a boiling point.

Police said in a statement that they were conducting searches at five locations in three municipalities linked to Sunday's shootout in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo.

It was one of the worst confrontations since Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 2008. Belgrade refuses to recognise it as independent.

NATO, which leads the Kosovo Force [KFOR] peacekeeping force there, said on Friday that extra UK troops would be placed under KFOR command "if needed, to address the current situation."

"We need NATO because the border with Serbia is very long, and the Serbian army has been recently strengthening its capacities, and they have a lot of military equipment from both the Russian Federation and China," Kurti said.

US position on attack

In Sunday's attack, about 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near Banjska before breaking down the gates of a Serbian Orthodox monastery and barricading themselves inside with the priests and visiting pilgrims.

The 12-hour shootout that followed left one police officer and three gunmen dead.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said the attack was "well-coordinated and planned," adding that the size of the weapons cache found during the attack threatens the safety of Kosovo officials and international personnel, including NATO troops.

"Everyone who was involved in planning and carrying out this attack needs to be brought to justice," he said.

Kirby also said US officials were monitoring a large deployment of Serbian troops along the border with Kosovo, describing it as an "unprecedented staging of advanced Serbian artillery, tanks and mechanised infantry units."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied that there had been any buildup.

In a separate interview with the AP, Kosovo President Vlosa Osmani hailed NATO's decision to bolster its forces.