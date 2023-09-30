Saturday, September 30, 2023

1734 GMT — A huge fire has erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring nine people, authorities said.

The blaze caused an oil spill spanning 100 square metres before it was later extinguished.

"At 5 pm (1400 GMT), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline 150 millimetres in diameter ruptured," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

The cause of the rupture was not immediately clear, but local media outlets reported there had been a powerful explosion.

"Nine people were injured," the region's governor Svitlana Onyshchuk said.

"According to preliminary information, two children and three adults are in critical condition, with numerous burns," she added.

More updates: 👇

1205 GMT — Russia may annex more Ukrainian regions, Medvedev says

Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Moscow may annex more regions of Ukraine, as he marked one year since the Kremlin claimed four Ukrainian territories as its own.

Moscow held elections in the four regions this month, but does not fully control any of them and is currently battling a Ukrainian counteroffensive to take them back.

"The special military operation will continue until the complete destruction of the Nazi regime in Kiev," said Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia's Security Council.

"Victory will be ours. And there will be more new regions within Russia," he said.

0705 GMT — Nine Ukrainian missiles downed in Belgorod region: Russian defence

The Russian defence ministry said that its air defence had downed all nine missiles launched from Ukraine over its western Belgorod region.

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's military offensive in February 2022.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia.

Russia's defence ministry said it thwarted Ukraine's "terror" attack on its objects by destroying nine missiles of the multiple-launch rocket system called "Uragan" (Hurricane) in the air.

0639 GMT — Romania says possible airspace breach during Ukraine attacks

NATO member Romania reported a possible violation of its airspace during overnight drone attacks by Russia on infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.

Since exiting a deal allowing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea, Moscow has ramped up strikes on Ukraine's southern Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, home to vital grain-exporting infrastructure.

"Following the detection of groups of drones heading towards Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border" residents in the Tulcea and Galati municipalities were alerted, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The radar surveillance system... indicated possible unauthorised entry into national airspace, with a signal detected on a route towards the municipality of Galati," it added.

The defence ministry said that no objects so far appear to have fallen on Romanian territory but the search will continue on Saturday.

0655 GMT — Ukraine hosts a defence industry forum to ramp up weapons production

Ukraine hosted an international defence industry conference as part of a government effort to ramp up weapons production within the country to repel Russia's military offensive and reduce foreign dependence on arms deliveries.

The event marked a new development in support of Ukraine, with the previous focus being on the delivery of weapons, repair of damaged equipment and military training of Ukrainian soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the opening of the International Defence Industries Forum, said that around 250 defence companies from more than 30 countries had gathered in Kiev. Defense ministers and representatives of several countries also attended the event.