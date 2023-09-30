The revival of the Black Sea grain deal was on the main agenda in Türkiye's diplomatic efforts on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Türkiye's southern Mugla province on Friday, Fidan said the Russia-Ukraine war was at the forefront of several diplomatic meetings that he attended alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York.

Emphasising that Türkiye is putting significant efforts to somehow stop the war or to provide services in the name of humanity, Fidan warned that the war had the potential to disrupt trade in the Black Sea region.

"Stopping the war is, of course, our top priority because it is causing significant harm to the region and the world," he said.

He added the suspension of the Black Sea grain initiative does not affect only the region but also concerns all of humanity, especially Africa.

"Last year, under the leadership of our president, negotiations had resolved this issue. This year, we are continuing our efforts on this matter," Fidan added.

Related Erdogan to continue talks with Putin on reviving grain deal

Looking for land routes

Last year, the UN and Türkiye brokered the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea and succeeded in bringing down global food prices.

However, Russia refused to extend the grain deal, complaining that the West had not met its obligations and that there were still restrictions on its own food and fertiliser exports.

Moscow was particularly critical of the restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance.