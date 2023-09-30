WORLD
Slovaks vote: Pro-Russian ex-PM vs. pro-Western liberals
The new government will replace a wobbly centre-right coalition in power since 2020, which has seen three cabinets installed over the period.
Parliamentary election closely fought between former leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has pledged to end military aid for neighbouring Ukraine, and pro-Western liberals. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
September 30, 2023

Slovak voters have begun voting in a tight early election seen as key to the country's foreign policy focus and support of Ukraine for the years ahead.

Polling stations across the EU and NATO member of 5.4 million people will open on Saturday at 0500 GMT and close at 2000 GMT, with exit polls expected shortly afterwards and the final results due on Sunday morning.

"Things should move forward a bit here... we have to vote to chose the best possible government to orchestrate this process," Stefan, 53, said at a polling station in the capital Bratislava, giving only his first name.

Two parties fared equally well in the final opinion polls -- the left-wing Smer-SD of populist former premier Robert Fico and the centrist Progressive Slovakia of European Parliament vice-speaker Michal Simecka.

Both parties scored around 20 percent backing, which means the likely election winner will need help from smaller parties to form a majority coalition in the 150-seat parliament.

Heated election campaign

The new government will replace a wobbly centre-right coalition in power since 2020, which has seen three cabinets installed over the period.

In the heated election campaign involving several brawls between candidates, Fico has taken aim at the EU and NATO.

He has also rejected providing any further military aid to Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian military offensive since February 2022.

Simecka has vowed to rid Slovakia of "the past", with reference to Fico's three terms as prime minister in 2006-2010 and 2012-2018, and is urging Slovaks to "elect the future".

"These elections, I think they are deciding about the future orientation of our country in foreign policy, defence and security policy, but also about... the future of democracy," independent political analyst Grigorij Meseznikov said.

'Elimination method'

The campaign was marked by disinformation affecting half of the nation, according to analyses.

Even during the two-day campaign moratorium ahead of the vote, Simecka was targeted by a deepfake video.

Sitting on a park bench in central Bratislava with a friend, one voter, Sona Hankina, said she would back Progressive Slovakia after using an "elimination method" -- for lack of a better option.

"The stakes are high, but it's obvious that nothing will really change," the young woman said.

"If I didn't have a little daughter, I would not even live in this country. So it's primarily because of her that I'll go to the polls."

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said she would tap the election winner to form the next cabinet.

The choice of coalition partners is fairly broad, with 11 parties expected to win parliamentary seats.

