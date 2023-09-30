Italy and war-torn Libya have resumed commercial flights for the first time in a decade, authorities in the Libyan capital said.

Flight MT522, operated by the Libyan carrier Medsky Airways, departed Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli on Saturday for Rome's Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport, according to Libyan airport authorities.

There were 25 passengers on the flight, said Hamdi al Zanad, head of the Libyan airline.

A return flight was scheduled to land in Tripoli on Saturday afternoon, according to Mitiga International Airport.

There will be a round-trip flight between the Libyan and Italian capitals on Saturdays and Wednesdays, according to the Mitiga airport announcement.

The government of Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli lauded the resumed flights, posting photos on social media that showed passengers boarding the flight and officials celebrating.