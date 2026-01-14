The Israeli army has killed two Palestinians in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to the military, marking a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since October.

The Israeli army said it dispatched tanks to the west of Rafah, opened fire, and carried out airstrikes.

The Hebrew daily, Israel Hayom, reported that two Israeli soldiers sustained light injuries during the clashes.

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, denounced the Israeli attacks as a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

The group urged mediators and guarantor countries to condemn "the repeated Israeli violations," accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of overseeing the attacks under "false and fabricated pretexts."

Hamas also urged pressure on Israel to halt the violations, adhere to the ceasefire terms, reopen the Rafah crossing in both directions, allow the entry of humanitarian aid and shelter supplies, and immediately proceed to the second phase of the agreement.