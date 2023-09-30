The embassy of Afghanistan in India's capital, New Delhi, will cease operations from October 1, due to a lack of support from India and reduction in personnel and resources and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul, the embassy has said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The embassy also said on Saturday a failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests is another key factor in shutting off the embassy.

"The Embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out duties effectively," the embassy said in its statement dated September 30.

The statement said the embassy's decision stems from its inability to maintain normal functioning due to "the absence of diplomatic consideration and systematic support" from the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

"Given these circumstances, it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country," the statement added.

New Delhi did not immediately comment on the Afghan embassy's statement.