Citing lack of India's support, Afghan embassy shuts mission in New Delhi
Afghan Embassy in Indian capital decides to permanently cease operations, citing lack of support from India, reduction in staff and resources, and absence of legitimate government in Kabul.
"The Embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out duties effectively," the embassy says. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 30, 2023

The embassy of Afghanistan in India's capital, New Delhi, will cease operations from October 1, due to a lack of support from India and reduction in personnel and resources and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul, the embassy has said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The embassy also said on Saturday a failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests is another key factor in shutting off the embassy.

"The Embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out duties effectively," the embassy said in its statement dated September 30.

The statement said the embassy's decision stems from its inability to maintain normal functioning due to "the absence of diplomatic consideration and systematic support" from the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

"Given these circumstances, it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country," the statement added.

New Delhi did not immediately comment on the Afghan embassy's statement.

Diplomats getting asylum in West?

India does not recognise the Taliban government and closed its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control in 2021, but New Delhi had allowed the ambassador and mission staff appointed by the Western-backed government of ousted Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani to issue visas and handle trade matters.

Reuters news agency had reported on Friday that the Afghan embassy in India suspended all operations after the ambassador and other senior diplomats left the country for Europe and the United States, where they gained asylum, citing three embassy officials.

The Afghan ambassador has been out of India for several months and a steady stream of diplomats has departed for third countries, reportedly after receiving asylum, a ministry official told the AP News agency on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to reporters.

The embassy statement, however, rejected what it said were "baseless" claims regarding internal strife or diplomatic staff using the crisis to seek asylum in a third country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
