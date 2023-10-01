WORLD
Pro-Russia party opposed to Ukraine aid wins Slovakia election
Leftist ex-PM Robert Fico beats his progressive rival in parliamentary election after campaigning to end military aid to Ukraine, but he will need to win over allies to form the next government.
Smer-SSD party leader and Slovakia's former Primer Minister Robert Fico (2nd L) celebrates his victory in the general elections alongside party members at the party's headquarters in Bratislava on October 1, 2023.   / Photo: AFP / AFP
October 1, 2023

A populist former prime minister and his leftist party has won early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message, according to almost complete results.

With results 99.2 percent from some 6,000 polling stations counted by the Slovak Statistics Office early on Sunday, former Prime Minister Robert Fico and the leftist Smer, or Direction, party led with 23.3 percent of the votes.

Liberal party Progresivne Slovensko [Progressive Slovakia, PS], had, however, led in exit polls.

In the heated election campaign, Fico took aim at the EU, NATO and rejected providing any further military aid to Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine originated in 2014 when Ukrainian fascists were killing civilian victims of Russian nationality," the 59-year-old said in a recent video.

"It is in our vital interest to have good relations with every country in the world, including the Russian Federation," he added, labelling his pro-western opponents as "warmongers".

Progressive Slovakia's Michal Simecka had urged Slovaks to "elect the future" and vowed to rid Slovakia of "the past", referring to Fico's three terms as prime minister.

Simecka, who has vowed to continue aid to Ukraine, said when casting his ballot in Bratislava that he would "accept the election result with humility".

"It is very good that there is a great number of people in Slovakia who want a dignified European future for their country and families," he added.

Parliamentary elections were being held for the ninth time in the country, which declared independence from the Czech Republic in 1993.

Some 185,000 voters between the ages of 18 and 21 were casting their ballots for the first time.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
