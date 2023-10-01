A populist former prime minister and his leftist party has won early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message, according to almost complete results.

With results 99.2 percent from some 6,000 polling stations counted by the Slovak Statistics Office early on Sunday, former Prime Minister Robert Fico and the leftist Smer, or Direction, party led with 23.3 percent of the votes.

Liberal party Progresivne Slovensko [Progressive Slovakia, PS], had, however, led in exit polls.

In the heated election campaign, Fico took aim at the EU, NATO and rejected providing any further military aid to Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine originated in 2014 when Ukrainian fascists were killing civilian victims of Russian nationality," the 59-year-old said in a recent video.

"It is in our vital interest to have good relations with every country in the world, including the Russian Federation," he added, labelling his pro-western opponents as "warmongers".