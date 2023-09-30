A US federal agency has sued the restaurant chain Chipotle, accusing it of religious harassment and retaliation after a manager at a Kansas location forcibly removed a Muslim employee's hijab, a headscarf worn by many Muslim women.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged that in 2021, an assistant manager at a Chipotle in Lenexa, Kansas, repeatedly harassed the employee by asking her to show him her hair, despite her refusal.

After several weeks, the harassment culminated in him grabbing and partially removing her hijab, according to the complaint.

The manager's "offensive and incessant requests" that she remove her hijab and his attempt to take it off physically were "unwelcome, intentional, severe, based on religion, and created a hostile working environment based on religion," the complaint alleged.

Chipotle's chief corporate affairs officer, Laurie Schalow, said the company encourages employees to report concerns, including through an anonymous hotline.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have terminated the employee in question," she said in an emailed statement.

Weeks of harassments

The harassment began in July 2021, when the manager began asking the employee, who was 19 at the time, to remove her hijab because he wanted to see her hair.