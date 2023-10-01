WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU begins initial phase of world's first carbon border tariff
New tariff system will require importers to purchase certificates to cover CO2 emissions to put foreign producers on a level footing with EU industries that must buy permits from EU carbon market when they pollute.
EU begins initial phase of world's first carbon border tariff
Companies in the European Union, Britain and Ukraine have told Reuters news agency they expect little initial impact during the trial phase. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 1, 2023

The European Union has launched the first phase of the world's first system to impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imported steel, cement and other goods as it tries to stop more polluting foreign products from undermining its green transition.

The bloc will not begin collecting any CO2 emission charges at the border until 2026.

The system on Sunday, however, marks the start of an initial phase of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism [CBAM], when EU importers will have to report the greenhouse gas emissions embedded during the production of imported volumes of iron and steel, aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilisers and hydrogen.

Importers will, from 2026, need to purchase certificates to cover these CO2 emissions to put foreign producers on a level footing with EU industries that must buy permits from the EU carbon market when they pollute.

European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the aim was to encourage a worldwide shift to greener production and to prevent European manufacturers from relocating to countries with lower environmental standards.

It is also meant to prevent them from losing out to foreign competitors while they invest in contributing to meeting EU targets to cut the bloc's net emissions by 55 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels.

Companies in the European Union, Britain and Ukraine have told Reuters news agency they expect little initial impact during the trial phase.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAmazon forest carbon emissions skyrocketed under Bolsonaro, study shows

Global climate ambition

The planned tariff has caused disquiet among trading partners, and at a forum last month, China's top climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, urged countries not to resort to unilateral measures such as the EU levy.

The European Commission says the border levy is in line with World Trade Organization rules in that it treats foreign and domestic firms alike and allows deductions from the border fees for any carbon prices already paid abroad.

"CBAM is not about trade protection. It is about protecting the EU's climate ambition — and seeking to raise the level of climate ambition worldwide," Gentiloni said in written responses to Reuters' questions.

European steel industry association Eurofer, which has been at the forefront of those in Europe seeking a border tariff, said the initial phase would test how watertight CBAM is at avoiding industrial production shifting abroad to countries with less ambitious climate policies.

RelatedCOP27: Türkiye doubles its target to reduce carbon emissions
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff