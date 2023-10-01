Two police officers were slightly injured when two terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara, with one of them blowing himself up, the interior minister has said.

“Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the gate of the General Directorate of Security, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up,” said Ali Yerlikaya on Sunday.

Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured in the attack, which occurred at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).

He added that the injured police officers are still being treated and that their injuries are not life-threatening.

The loud explosion was also heard in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara in the morning.

Following the explosion and gunshots heard near the ministry building in Kizilay, the major city center in the capital’s Cankaya district, police forces took increased security in the area.

Necessary measures to be taken

The Ankara police warned people not to panic when they saw the sight of suspicious packages that would be "controlled detonated."

"Necessary security measures will be taken regarding suspicious package incidents around Kizilay and the General Directorate of Security, and a controlled explosion will be carried out by bomb disposal teams," the Ankara Police Department stated on X.

The main Ataturk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the explosion close to one of the gates of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Special operations police were also dispatched to the scene. The fire brigade and medical teams are also on the scene.

The Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a 3-month break.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

Related Terror group PKK/YPG supporters in Sweden target Türkiye

Türkiye’s fight against terrorism

Following the terror attack, Türkiye's parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus said: "We emphasise once again that we always stand by our heroic security forces and institutions as they fight determinedly to eliminate terrorists and the forces behind them. Our nation and state will not give any opportunity to treacherous forces and will continue their struggle in unity and solidarity."

Writing on X, he wished the police officers, who are receiving treatment, a speedy recovery.