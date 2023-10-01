World leaders expressed solidarity with Türkiye and condemned a terror attack foiled by security forces in the capital Ankara, in which two police officers received minor injuries.

At 9.30 am local time (0630 GMT), one of the two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security in the city on Sunday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed support for Türkiye on Sunday. “We reject terrorism in all its forms and stand firmly by our NATO Ally Türkiye and the Turkish people,” he said on X.

Blinken wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Separately, White House National Security advisor Jake Sullivan condemned the attack in an X post, saying: "The United States condemns the terrorist attack at the Turkish Interior Ministry today. We wish those injured a quick recovery. We stand with our NATO Ally Turkiye."

US Representative Joe Wilson also "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack. "As Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye Relations and Turkish Americans I strongly condemn the attack at the Turkish Interior Ministry," Wilson, a Republican, wrote on X.

"Violence of any kind is never acceptable. The US stands strongly with our NATO ally Türkiye," he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated in a post on X: "NATO stands in solidarity with #Türkiye in the fight against terrorism."

Azerbaijan denounced the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, stressing its enduring solidarity with Türkiye.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out near the Interior Ministry of our brotherly nation Türkiye," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We express our solidarity with Türkiye, as a country that has suffered from terrorism, and we always support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” it added.

President Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Prime Minister Unal Ustel both issued statements condemning the terrorist attack.

“I wish urgent healing to the security members injured in the treacherous terrorist attack that occurred this morning in front of the entrance gate of the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Security in the homeland of the Republic of Türkiye, and I strongly condemn the attack," TRNC President Tatar said on X.

The French Foreign Ministry also condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Türkiye.

Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands joined other countries and institutions in expressing solidarity with Türkiye after the suicide bomb attack.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the terror attack "in the strongest possible terms," saying that Germany stands with Türkiye.

"Terrible news from #Ankara, which has been hit by a terrorist attack today. We express our solidarity with the people of Türkiye & wish a speedy recovery to those injured," said earlier the German Foreign Ministry.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also condemned the terror attack and said his country stands by Türkiye. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack and said he expected the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot expressed that "The Netherlands strongly condemns this horrible act, and expresses its solidarity with Türkiye. We wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The Romanian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, saying, "Romania stands in full solidarity with #Türkiye & wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Greece also issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist attack. "We express our solidarity with the people and Government of Türkiye and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama "strongly" condemned the terror attack, saying "it should help many in Europe to better understand and support Türkiye in its fight against terrorism." Albanian Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Igli Hasani also condemned the terror attack, expressing full solidarity with Türkiye.

"Saddened to hear about the terrorist attacks in Ankara, Türkiye, but relieved to learn that the intended damage was largely averted by Turkish institutions,” said Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

"I am following the developments in Ankara very carefully. The Italian government strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X, adding that Italy stands in full solidarity with Türkiye.

Sweden also condemned the terrorist attack, pledging long-term cooperation with Türkiye in combatting terrorism and wishing the injured a quick and full recovery.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country "strongly" condemns the terror attack. “We reaffirm our commitment to long-term cooperation with Türkiye in combatting terrorism and wish for quick and full recovery of the ones injured,” he added.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom stated that the country "stands firm in its long-term commitment and partnership" with Türkiye in fighting all forms of terrorism.