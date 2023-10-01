WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot
Israeli police began allowing the illegal settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations worldwide.
Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot
Israeli forces closed the Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site. / Photo: AA / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 1, 2023

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sukkot is a week-long holiday, which starts September 29 and continues until October 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday on September 15.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department said Israeli forces closed the Al Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site.

According to witnesses, Israeli settlers entered the site in groups.

RECOMMENDED

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate published a video on its Facebook account of Jewish settlers trying to enter animal sacrifices inside the complex.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

RelatedScores of Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa mosque complex on Jewish holy day
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff