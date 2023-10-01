The Afghan Embassy has said it is closing in New Delhi due to a lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of an internationally-recognised government in Kabul.

But it will continue to provide emergency consular services to Afghan nationals, it said in a statement.

"There has been a significant reduction in both personnel and resources available to us, making it increasingly challenging to continue operations,” the statement said.

India has not recognised the Taliban government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. It evacuated its own staff from Kabul ahead of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and no longer has a diplomatic presence there.

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has been run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities.