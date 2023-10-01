Türkiye's interior ministry has confirmed that one of the terrorists involved in the attack at the entrance of the Turkish Ministry of Interior Affairs was a member of the PKK terrorist organisation.

"The two terrorists involved in the attack were promptly neutralised by our security forces," the ministry said in a statement released on Sunday.

Two police officers were slightly injured when two terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara, with one of them blowing himself up, the interior minister has said.

Two police officers were slightly injured in the attack where the two terrorists arrived by vehicle at the entrance of Atatürk Boulevard under the Ministry of Interior Affairs, General Directorate of Security.

Efforts to identify the other terrorists are ongoing, the ministry's statement said.

According to the ministry, the following items were found in the vehicle used during the attack:

• (9,700 grams) of C-4 explosive containing RDX,

• (3) hand grenades

• (1) rocket launcher

• (1) Glock brand silenced pistol

• (1) Blow brand pistol

• (1) M-4 brand carbine long-barreled weapon

• (1) AK-47 brand long-barreled weapon