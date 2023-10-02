WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian PM rallies support for 'doomed' Indigenous referendum
Opinion polls show the landmark referendum on October 14 is almost certain to be rejected, seen as a major blow to the Anthony Albanese's Labour government.
Australian PM rallies support for 'doomed' Indigenous referendum
Early voting on the referendum in New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory will begin on Tuesday. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
October 2, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that he would focus on having one-on-one conversations with Australians to rally support for the Indigenous referendum, as early voting began in some parts of the country.

In a landmark referendum, Australians will decide on October 14 whether to approve altering the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body called the "Voice to Parliament" that can give advice on matters that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The proposal, backed by Albanese's Labour government, has been struggling to get majority support with recent opinion polls showing voters will reject it.

Some voters who had switched their stance said the Voice was creating distraction from their top two issues - the cost of living and the cost of housing.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAustralia referendum on Indigenous people faces potential failure

In a bid to mobilise support, Albanese said if Australians are focused on what the question is from the referendum amid the distractions, they will vote yes, and there is nothing to fear from this campaign.

"I sincerely think the key to the next fortnight is those one-on-one conversations with people to accept this request of the overwhelming majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," he said in Melbourne where early voting began on Monday.

Early voting on the referendum in New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory will begin on Tuesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body