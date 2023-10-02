Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that he would focus on having one-on-one conversations with Australians to rally support for the Indigenous referendum, as early voting began in some parts of the country.

In a landmark referendum, Australians will decide on October 14 whether to approve altering the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body called the "Voice to Parliament" that can give advice on matters that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The proposal, backed by Albanese's Labour government, has been struggling to get majority support with recent opinion polls showing voters will reject it.

Some voters who had switched their stance said the Voice was creating distraction from their top two issues - the cost of living and the cost of housing.