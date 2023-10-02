Monday October 2, 2023

2154 GMT — The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the US has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops, according to a letter sent to congressional leaders.

The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, urges Congress to replenish funding for Ukraine.

Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding bill over the weekend, but the measure dropped all assistance for Ukraine in the battle against Russia.

Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told House and Senate leaders there is $1.6 billion left of the $25.9 billion Congress provided to replenish US military stocks that have been flowing to Ukraine. The weapons include millions of rounds of artillery, rockets and missiles critical to Ukraine's counteroffensive aimed at taking back territory taken by Russia in the war.

2028 GMT — Mexico president slams US military support for Ukraine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has panned US military aid to Ukraine, suggesting it was "irrational," and stepped up criticism of the war effort as he urged Washington to devote more resources to helping Latin American countries.

Lopez Obrador has long called on the United States to devote more funds to helping economic development in Central America and the Caribbean in order to ease migratory pressures.

During his regular daily press conference, Lopez Obrador criticised the US Congress for not freeing up money for the region, before making reference to wrangling last week on a stopgap funding bill that stripped out further aid for Ukraine.

"I was just looking at how now they're not authorising aid for the war in Ukraine," he said. "But how much have they destined for the Ukraine war? $30 to 50 billion for the war. Which is the most irrational thing you can have. And damaging."

1538 GMT — EU pledges lasting support to Ukraine at 'historic' Kiev meeting

The EU signalled its long-term support for Ukraine as its foreign ministers convened in Kiev for a historic first gathering beyond the bloc's borders.

The meeting came as disagreements grow among EU members over support for Ukraine and as Kiev's forces make limited gains in a high-stakes counteroffensive against Russian troops in the south and east of the country.

"We are convening in a historic meeting of the EU foreign ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

1940 GMT — Russia interfered in vote won by Ukraine sceptic: Slovakia

Slovakia has accused Moscow of interfering in its election at the weekend that was won by a populist pledging to end military help for Ukraine.

Robert Fico was tapped to form a new government after his party finished first on a platform that raised concern about cracks in Kiev's Western support.

Slovakia alleged meddling following pre-election remarks by Moscow's foreign intelligence service director claiming Slovakia's pro-Ukraine centrist party were "US proxies".

That party, Progressive Slovakia, finished second with 18 percent of the vote to Fico's Smer-SD's 23 percent in the polls.

1935 GMT — EBRD says continuous support for Ukraine is key challenge

A sustained high level of support for Ukraine is a key challenge ahead, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development(EBRD) said, after further military funding was excluded from a US congressional budget deal.

The comments by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso come after US Congress passed a stopgap bill on Saturday that extended government funding for more than a month and avoided a shutdown, but it did not include aid for Kiev.

However, US President Joe Biden said support will continue, without providing further details.

1930 GMT — Kiev official urges more cost-effective weapons

A senior Ukrainian official has called for a reassessment of Western anti-aircraft systems being supplied to Ukraine, saying simpler and cheaper weapons could be more cost-efficient in countering Russia's Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The Shahed drones are deployed in Russian attacks virtually every day. Ukraine has become skilled at downing them though some still hit industrial and residential sites despite Moscow's assurances that it does not target civilians.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the issue was not just one of securing more anti-aircraft systems "but primarily solving a mathematical problem lying in the economics of war".

While Western systems, like NASAMS and Iris-T, were used to down missiles, he said, using them to intercept Shaheds may not be cost-effective, Podolyak wrote in English on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

"Thus, it leads to depletion of allied stockpiles and long-term weakening," Podolyak wrote.

1920 GMT — Putin 'wrong' if he thinks he can outlast West on Ukraine: White House

The White House has rejected claims by the Kremlin that Western fatigue on aid for Ukraine would grow after a deal to avoid a US government shutdown left out funds for Kiev.

"If Putin thinks he can outlast us he's wrong," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that there was a large Western coalition supporting Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

1630 GMT — Zelenskyy, EU's von der Leyen discuss alternative grain export corridors

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed possible alternative "corridors" for exporting grain from Ukraine, Zelenskyy's office said.

Russia in July quit a UN-backed deal which had enabled exports from Ukraine to sail from three approved Black Sea ports. Since then, Kiev has launched what it calls a temporary humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for exporting grain.

Zelenskyy's office said that he and von der Leyen had also agreed to maintain "constructive dialogue" on efforts to lift grain export restrictions imposed by some of Ukraine's neighbouring states