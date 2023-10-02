Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Muzdelif Taskin, the so-called general security responsible for the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT determined that Muzdelif Taskin, using the codenames 'Aslan Cele' and 'Aslan Samura,' had joined the PKK's rural cadres in 1988 and later crossed from Iraq to Syria.

Muzdelif Taskin, the mastermind behind the 2007 attack in Daglica where 12 soldiers were killed and 16 injured by heavy weapons targeting the Turkish Armed Forces' Commando Battalion, operated in various regions in Iraq and Türkiye on behalf of the PKK.