The Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline that transports Iraqi crude from Kirkuk to export facilities in Ceyhan on the Turkish Mediterranean coast will resume operations this week and transmit 500,000 barrels of oil per day to global markets, Türkiye’s energy minister said on Monday.

The 970-kilometer-long pipeline, which has been in use for the previous 45 years but was damaged by the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February, will resume this week, Alparslan Bayraktar confirmed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, the energy minister relayed the country’s energy ambitions to become an energy trading hub, which he said was one step closer to realisation given the recent gas supply agreements signed with Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Moldova.

Energy investments

The country’s energy priorities also include the supply of reliable and affordable energy to its citizens to meet growing demand, along with its aim to decarbonise the country’s economy.

“Demand is growing in Türkiye and to meet this growing demand, we need a lot of investment in power, gas and oil,” Bayraktar said, given the expectations that electricity demand in the country will grow by 3.7% over the next two decades.