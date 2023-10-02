WORLD
3 MIN READ
France hijab ban 'against Olympic spirit': Islamic sports body
The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation says the hijab is "an aspect of many Muslim women's identity and should be respected", adding that the French ban could prevent some French Muslim athletes from competing.
France hijab ban 'against Olympic spirit': Islamic sports body
olympics / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2023

A group of sports federations from Muslim-majority countries has said that France's move to bar its Olympic athletes from wearing the hijab would "send a message of exclusion".

The 57-member Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), based in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, voiced "profound concern" over the French decision on Monday, which was taken in line with the country's strict rules on secularism.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said last month the French government was opposed to any display of religious symbols during sporting events.

"What does that mean? That means a ban on any type of proselytising. That means absolute neutrality in public services," she told France 3 television.

"The France team will not wear the headscarf."

RelatedInclusion in sports? Not for hijabi football players in France

'Message of exclusion'

The ISSF said in its statement on Monday that the hijab was "an aspect of many Muslim women's identity and should be respected", adding that the French ban could prevent some French Muslim athletes from competing.

RECOMMENDED

"The Olympics have historically celebrated diversity, unity and athletic excellence," the statement said.

"By implementing a hijab ban for their athletes, a host would send a message of exclusion, intolerance and discrimination that goes against the Olympic spirit."

The statement urged French authorities "to reconsider this ban" and called for "meaningful engagement with the Muslim sports community in France."

The ISSF was founded in 1985 to serve members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, based in the Saudi city of Jeddah, "in all aspects of sports activities", according to its website.

It has organised five editions of the Islamic Solidarity Games, most recently last year in Turkey.

The UN human rights office has not addressed France's hijab ban for its athletes directly, but a spokeswoman said last week that "no-one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear."

RelatedWhat are the Islamic Solidarity Games and what makes them significant?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body