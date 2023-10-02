BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Brussels unlocks $172B in new funds, recovery loans for Spain
Spain has already received $38.9 billion in the first three approved payments.
Brussels unlocks $172B in new funds, recovery loans for Spain
The Commission's clearance of a further $87 billion  in loans, yet to be confirmed by the European Council [Photo: AA] / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2023

Spain is set to receive a total of $172 billion of European Union pandemic recovery funds after Brussels announced the approval of the country's request for $93.71 billion in relief loans and RePowerEU financing.

Spain had been allocated $73.2 billion in grants, and will receive an additional $8.1 billion after a recalculation, plus another $2.74 billion to offset the energy price shock in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission's clearance of a further $87.4 billion in loans, yet to be confirmed by the European Council, immediately unlocks $1.5 billion in REPowerEU pre-financing and allows it to request a loan disbursement of up to $15.7 billion within 2023, according to the new payment schedule.

RelatedFrance, Spain move toward reopening as global economies suffer

Supply chain disruptions

RECOMMENDED

In addition, Brussels has agreed to modify the initial recovery plan presented by Madrid in 2021, accepting as many as 52 changes to the initial draft in the face "objective circumstances".

The most significant change is the cancellation of Spain's commitment to implement a pay-as-you-go system for motorway use as a disincentive for polluting transport. Madrid has now committed instead to boosting rail freight transport.

Brussels also accepted that Spain had been unable to achieve some of its milestones and reforms due to early elections in July and that inflation and supply chain disruptions have altered some targets.

These changes are key for Spain to be able to request the fourth disbursement of the grants, worth a further $10.5 billion within 2023.

RelatedJust as Spain’s economy was recovering, coronavirus threatens new crisis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body