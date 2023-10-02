Spain is set to receive a total of $172 billion of European Union pandemic recovery funds after Brussels announced the approval of the country's request for $93.71 billion in relief loans and RePowerEU financing.

Spain had been allocated $73.2 billion in grants, and will receive an additional $8.1 billion after a recalculation, plus another $2.74 billion to offset the energy price shock in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission's clearance of a further $87.4 billion in loans, yet to be confirmed by the European Council, immediately unlocks $1.5 billion in REPowerEU pre-financing and allows it to request a loan disbursement of up to $15.7 billion within 2023, according to the new payment schedule.

Supply chain disruptions