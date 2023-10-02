One of the two terrorists responsible for Sunday’s attack in the Turkish capital Ankara has been identified, the Interior Ministry said.

The PKK terrorist, Hasan Oguz, codenamed Kanivar Erdal, was identified as a result of research and DNA analysis, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Efforts and investigations to identify the other terrorist continue, it added.

At 9.30 am local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security.