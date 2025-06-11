Several US cities braced for protests against President Donald Trump's sweeping illegal immigration raids, as parts of the country's second-largest city, Los Angeles, spent the night under curfew in an effort to quell five days of unrest.

Los Angeles police said that "mass arrests" were underway as people gathered on downtown streets after an overnight curfew.

"Multiple groups continue to congregate on 1st St between Spring and Alameda" within the designated downtown curfew area, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on X late Tuesday.

"Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated. Curfew is in effect."

The arrests come after the city imposed a strict overnight curfew—from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.—following several days of demonstrations triggered by escalating federal immigration raids.

Mayor Karen Bass, citing concerns over vandalism, looting, and violence, declared a local state of emergency and imposed the curfew Wednesday morning to restore order in the downtown area.

‘A threat to democracy’

Public anger first erupted on Friday, when federal agents carried out workplace immigration raids that led to the detention of dozens of workers across Los Angeles.