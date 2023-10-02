Türkiye has kept every promise it made to the EU, but the bloc has fulfilled almost none of its promises to Ankara, the Turkish president told in a speech marking the start of parliament's new legislative year.

"If they reverse their injustices, especially the visa imposition, which they use as a veiled sanction on us, they will correct their own mistakes,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, referring to a 2016 promise by the EU under a migrant deal to lift the need for Turkish citizens visiting EU countries to get visas.

“If they do not (reverse these), they will completely lose the right to expect anything from us politically, socially, economically, or militarily,” warned Erdogan in his speech.

Although EU leaders have changed over the years, there has been no change in the “biased attitude of the EU towards Türkiye, which is unfair and incompatible with the principle of pacta sunt servanda,” or agreements must be kept, he added.

“Türkiye has no expectations from the EU, whose door we have been kept waiting at 60 years,” he said.

Following the President Erdogan's speech, an EU official spoke to reporters at the European Commission's daily news briefing.