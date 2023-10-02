WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines, allies begin naval drills as Asia-Pacific tensions simmer
This year's "Sama Sama" drills are being held in the southern part of the island of Luzon, featuring naval exercises in areas such as anti-submarine warfare, air defence and search and rescue, the Philippine navy says.
Philippines, allies begin naval drills as Asia-Pacific tensions simmer
Five vessels, two from the United States, and one each from Britain, Canada and Japan, joined the Philippine-hosted drills that will run until Oct. 13. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2023

Forces from Manila, Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States kicked off two weeks of joint naval exercises in Philippine waters as a "show of force", amid flaring regional tension.

With more than 1,800 participants, the drills follow last week's move by Beijing to block Philippine fishermen from Asia's most contested maritime feature, the Scarborough Shoal, held by China in the South China Sea.

This year's "Sama Sama" drills are being held in the southern part of the island of Luzon, featuring naval exercises in areas such as anti-submarine warfare, air defence and search and rescue, the Philippine navy said.

"With this show of force and active engagement of our allies and partners, 'Sama Sama' transcends mere military exercises," Philippine navy chief Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci said at the opening event on Monday.

"It is a symbol of our enduring partnerships and our shared commitment to security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region."

RelatedPhilippines slams China over 'floating barrier' in South China Sea

South China Sea dispute

RECOMMENDED

In his remarks, Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, the commander of the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, said, "It is important that all nations have a right to sail and operate in the West Philippine Sea, free from ... being coerced, free from being intimidated."

The West Philippine Sea refers to the portion of the South China Sea claimed by Manila.

Five vessels, two from the United States, and one each from Britain, Canada and Japan, joined the Philippine-hosted drills that will run until Oct. 13.

The navies of Australia, France, Indonesia and New Zealand also joined in by sending observers and experts.

"I am confident that no potential aggressor should be under any illusion other than this is a strong team of nations, a strong team of navies ... one navy sailing and operating together," Thomas added.

RelatedMilitaries of the US and allies conduct joint drill in South China Sea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body