The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in late September, has given positive signals for future energy cooperation between the regional powers.

Joint energy drilling operations in the East Mediterranean, and extending the energy network to Europe through Türkiye, were among topics of discussion between the two sides.

The Mediterranean, which has long been a disputed region over energy drilling operations and maritime borders, is now becoming a scene for possible joint energy drilling operations by neighbouring countries. While there are many states sharing maritime borders here, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have, for many years, opposed the involvement of Türkiye in the negotiations over the Mediterranean.

However, experts emphasise that all options to extract and carry energy in the Mediterranean that leave out Türkiye are patently unviable, due to the latter’s strategic location, sophisticated infrastructure and railroad connections passing through Anatolia.

In addition to Israel, Greece has also greenlighted an improvement in bilateral relations with Türkiye, although experts are unsure whether the current harmony can evolve into actual cooperation in the Mediterranean, as energy cooperation requires a durable and stable relationship, while pledging long-term peace among partners.

In addition to offering a stable relationship among the regional actors, Türkiye has many significant advantages for energy drilling operations, and for what comes afterwards — transporting the product to the market.

The land route

Due to its geo-strategic location, Türkiye offers multi-directional land routes extending from Azerbaijan to Europe, an absolute advantage according to experts.

“The pipeline that Türkiye has proposed — which passes through the Anatolian landmass rather than taking the Mediterranean sea route — would offer a more cost-effective and safer route that could reach the markets more easily,” Murat Aslan, associate professor of international relations at Hasan Kalyoncu University, tells TRT World.

“Assuring safe and secure energy supply as well as trade routes and logistics through uninterrupted supply chains in trade and energy will be key for EU and NATO countries,” Ali Oguz Dirioz, professor of energy security at TOBB University of Economics and Technology, adds.

“Critically, the Mediterranean, which is sensitive to tectonic movements, lacks solid ground to guarantee a safe route for pipelines, which can also be susceptible to natural disasters due to excessive exposure to sea pressure. This is evident in the reluctance of private companies to lay the previously envisioned EastMed pipeline along its bed,” Aslan adds.

The EastMed offshore pipeline is a project aiming to carry natural gas resources of the Eastern Mediterranean via Cyprus and Crete to mainland Greece and then to Europe. The accord of the project was signed in Athens in 2020 by the Greek, Greek Cypriot and Israeli leaders. However in 2022, the Biden administration withdrew support from the project, which by then had been marked as economically unviable and environmentally unsound.

Although transferring the natural gas through Türkiye would have been three times cheaper, the latter had been excluded from the project.

Related Can Turkiye offer an alternative to the EastMed pipeline?

Logistical capabilities

The second reason driving the recent interest in the Turkish route, experts indicate, is that Türkiye already has an excellent pipeline infrastructure. “The planned pipelines will most likely continue through Türkiye’s existing infrastructure, via Greece towards Italy and the rest of the world,” Dirioz tells TRT World.

Pipelines are significant because the storage of natural gas is difficult once extracted. Gas needs to be transported immediately after extraction.

Not only does Türkiye have well-functioning pipelines linking Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, there are more projects in progress. Another appeal is the huge market for natural gas already existing in Türkiye, Aslan emphasises.

Echoing his argument, Dirioz adds, “Türkiye as a market with 86 million people is also a destination for this natural gas, not only for heating but also for industry and electricity generation.”

Well-equipped drilling inventory

Having a lively market, pipelines and railroads is backed up by the equipment Türkiye has built for years to assist its energy exploration, drilling and processing.

“Türkiye conducting the exploration and possible joint energy extraction with its own inventory of vessels is a significant input for Israel and other partner states,” Aslan says.