Niger has accepted an Algerian offer to mediate in its political crisis, Algeria's foreign ministry said, five weeks after the North African country proposed a six-month transition process led by a civilian.

Algeria received Niger's official notification of its acceptance of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's mediation initiative, the ministry said in a statement on Monday on national television.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tasked Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of launching discussions... with all stakeholders," the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from Niger's ruling junta.

Establishing constitutional order