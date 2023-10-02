TÜRKİYE
Türkiye voices deep concern over Al Aqsa raid, calls for necessary steps
Türkiye urges the Israeli government to take immediate steps towards de-escalating tensions in occupied East Jerusalem in response to incidents during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, where Israeli settlers forcibly entered the Al Aqsa Mosque complex.
Israeli police began allowing the settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations from Palestinians. / Photo: AA / AA
October 2, 2023

Türkiye has expressed deep concern over recent actions violating the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem, denouncing these violations of holy places as unacceptable.

Releasing a statement on Monday, Türkiye called on the Israeli government to urge prompt and serious measures to de-escalate the tensions on the ground.

"Attacks in Jerusalem, especially on the Noble Sanctuary, and the violation of the sanctity and historical status quo of holy places are in no way acceptable," said the statement.

"We reiterate our call to the Israeli government to refrain from any provocative actions that would escalate tensions on the ground and strongly expect that necessary steps be taken promptly and seriously in this regard," it added.

The statement followed Sunday's incident where more than 1,100 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The settlers, escorted by Israeli police, entered through the Al Mughrabi Gate, toured the mosque's courtyards, and attempted to perform Talmudic rituals.

Roads to the mosque saw clashes between Israeli police and worshipers, with two Palestinian women reportedly detained. Nearly 860 settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Waqf Department.

Israeli police began allowing the settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations from Palestinians.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognised by the international community.

