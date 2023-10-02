Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to the family of Mikail Bozlagan, who was killed by the PKK terrorist group.

Erdogan sent a message to Bozlagan's family, conveying his condolences and offering his sympathy on Monday.

The perpetrators of Sunday’s foiled terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara used a car they stole from a civilian they murdered, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The links of one of the dead attackers to the terrorist group PKK have been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that an investigation of the other terrorist continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was stolen from a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlagan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province, said the ministry.