The US stands "firmly" with its NATO ally Türkiye and Turkish people in the fight against the PKK terrorist organisation, State Department has said.

Speaking at his briefing on Monday, a day after PKK carried out a terrorist attack attempt in Ankara, Spokesman Matthew Miller recalled that the PKK has been designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US.

"We stand firmly by Türkiye and the Turkish people in their fight against the PKK and we will continue to do so," said Miller in response to a question by an Anadolu Agency reporter on the US support for YPG/PKK.

Miller reiterated that the US "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, and wished those injured a "speedy and full recovery".

"We recognise the legitimate security threat that PKK poses to Türkiye," he added.