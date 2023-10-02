The UN Security Council has voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.

The resolution drafted by the US was approved on Monday with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from Russia and China. The resolution authorises the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months.

It would mark the first time a force is deployed to Haiti since a UN-approved mission nearly 20 years ago.

A deployment date has not been set, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said a security mission to Haiti could deploy “in months.”

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Alfred Mutua, told the BBC that the force should already be in Haiti by January 1, 2024, “if not before then.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how big the force would be. Kenya’s government has previously proposed sending 1,000 police officers. In addition, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda also have pledged to send personnel.

No objections

Last month, the administration of US President Joe Biden promised to provide logistics and $100 million to support the Kenya-led force.

The representative of the Russian Federation, Vassily Nebenzia, said he does not have any objections in principle to the resolution, but said that sending an armed force to a country even at its request “is an extreme measure that must be thought through.”